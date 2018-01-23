Video: Man steals fish and stuffs them in his pants

WFLA-TV Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater, Florida have arrested a man after he was caught on camera stealing exotic fish from a pet shop.

Detectives say Cruz Garcia Jr. entered Pet Safari on January 9 with his accomplice, Crystal Dixon, and stole Electric Blue Acaras and Blue Ram Cichlids.

“I could see the two of them over here, kind of looking out towards me,” said store clerk Kayla Kraut.

Kraut was behind the register that day when she said the two came in the store acting fishy.

Kraut said Dixon quickly distracted her while Garcia Jr. worked to net and bag the fish.

With nowhere else to stash the bag, he shoved the fish down his pants.

Kraut said both then made their way to the door.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s