Residents picking up the pieces after vandals target neighborhood cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local authorities are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing more than a dozen cars in one neighborhood.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it happened over the weekend in the 4300 block of South Deerfield.

People in this neighborhood tell KSN repairs to windows are going to cost several hundred dollars to repair.

They say the morning they discovered the damages to their cars is one they won’t forget.

Many people in this neighborhood walked outside last Saturday to find this.

“Two holes in my back windshield,” said Coleman Long, Wichita.

“Checked the back windows, they were all cracked so we got three cars that got hit,” said Reymundo Vielmas, Wichita.

“I was just like shocked I was like wow, why would someone do this?,” said Sarai Bustillos, Wichita.

The sheriff’s office confirms at least 15 cars had windows or windshields shattered in the early morning hours Saturday. So far there’s no suspects but the people or person responsible left a mess behind.

Reminders of the vandalism still litter the streets, and authorities say they haven’t seen an act like this, in a while.

“This is highly unusual to have this many victims, normally when you have vandalism to a car, it’s usually just one or two cars that get struck with the vandalism,” said Lt. Tim Myers, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers says with this crime, the victims often pay the price. Some people have repaired windows but it was costly.

“We work for everything we got and to have someone come and do this kind of stuff, it’s not worth it,” said Vielmas.

One victim trying to sell her vehicle is now unsure of what she will do next.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have to buy another window or a whole new door,” said Bustillos.

Residents say they’ve never had vandalism like this to their cars before last weekend. They all hope awareness will help catch the vandals who did it.

“To whoever did it, not cool, like I really hope you get caught,” said Long.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed how these windows were broken into and they ask anyone with information on this to contact Sedgwick County Investigations.