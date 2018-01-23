Freshman emails every Claudia on campus after Tinder mishap

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri State University student who feared he swiped a potential sweetheart out of his life with a dating app mishap has emailed every Claudia on campus to find her.

The freshman meant to swipe right on the woman’s Tinder profile – a sign that he wanted to meet her. Instead he swiped left, rejecting her. All he knew was her first name and that she also was a Missouri State student. Over the weekend, he began emailing the 22 Claudias on campus, offering to take the one that got away out for doughnuts.

When freshman Claudia Alley got the email, she knew it was about her because it referenced a joke in her bio. She told the Springfield News-Leader she’s agreed to the doughnut date.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s