Finch family attorney says lawsuit aims to reform Wichita police policies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The attorney for the family of Andrew Finch says lawsuit isn’t about money. He says it’s about change.

In Andrew Stroth’s opinion, the Wichita Police Department and city leadership share in the blame for the death of Andrew Finch.

“There was a failure from the dispatch call, to the officers that were deployed to the scene, to the use of excessive force, there was failures on every level,” says Stroth.

These are just some of the many claims made by the Finch family attorney.

21 pages full of allegations against the Wichita Police Department.

“It is tragic,” says Stroth. “How do you deal with the loss of a child, and how do you explain to the two young children that their father was killed by police in the sanctity of his own home? So they are dealing with grief and depression and no amount of money brings Andy Finch back.”

Among other claims, the lawsuit alleges a code of silence and malpractice by Wichita police and even suggests officers are coached on what to say. Stroth says the lawsuit is essentially a call to action for the city to change how officers are trained for swatting calls, or hostage situations.

“Think about it, in the sanctity of your own home, presenting no threat of danger to the officers or anyone else. Andy Finch was shot and killed inside his own home,” he says.

The lawsuit also makes reference to several statistics about officer involved shootings. However, the Executive Director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association tells KSN that there is not a formal data collection process in which agencies accurately report those incidents and the facts surrounding them. He says any use of data to make a definitive statement should be viewed with some skepticism.