Family of Andrew Finch talks about lawsuit against city of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday at Wichita City Hall, the family of Andrew Finch was joined by attorney Andrew Stroth to announce a lawsuit.

The suit was filed Monday and asks for unspecified damages in connection to the death of Finch. He was fatally shot in December during a swatting incident.

DOCUMENT | Finch Lawsuit

Stroth told KSN the family is looking for justice and reform in the Wichita Police Department. He said they hope to change a policy which will prevent the incident from happening to another family.

Andrew Finch’s mother spoke out during the press conference. She questioned her own safety following the shooting.

“Do I have to lock my door to be afraid of the police? And if something, if a crime involves me, who am I suppose to ask for help? Because I can’t trust the Wichita police,” said Lisa Finch, Andrew’s mom.

The swatting caller, 25-year-old Tyler Barriss from California has been charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as other charges.

KSN reached out to Wichita city officials, the Wichita Police Department, and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell about the lawsuit. The city sent us the following statement:

The Dec. 28 WPD swatting incident has been investigated by the Wichita Police Department in conjunction with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. That investigation is currently under review by the Sedgwick County District Attorney. The Department will also conduct a thorough internal review of the incident. Further questions should be directed to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. City of Wichita and WPD officials have great sympathy for those impacted by the reckless behavior exemplified by “swatting” which created the circumstances which resulted in this death. The City learned that a lawsuit has been filed less than one month after this incident. After the City is served with the lawsuit, it will be reviewed and an appropriate response filed.” – City Attorney Jennifer Magana

