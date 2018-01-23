Derby Middle School staff member arrested

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby Middle School staff member has been arrested.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Chitwood was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. They said the arrest comes after a 2-month long investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Derby Middle School teacher, Cody Chitwood, arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a child. PHOTO: Sedgwick County Jail

According to the Derby district website, Chitwood is a Special Education teacher at Derby Middle School. Derby school officials told KSN he was not at school today or taken into custody on school property. They said they do not believe the crimes involved any of their students or staff.

Chitwood has been suspended with pay.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has turned the case over to the district attorney for formal charges to be filed.

KSN will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s