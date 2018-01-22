Wichita police captain charged with shoving youth referee

Courtesy: Parent video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police captain accused of pushing a teenage referee over the weekend has now been charged.

Capt. Kevin Mears (KSN Photo)

The incident happened during a youth basketball game in Augusta last weekend. According to Augusta City Prosecutor Benjamin D. Winters, Kevin Mears has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The charges were determined after reviewing video and hearing from witnesses.

“I would stress that at this point these charges are merely allegations, and Mr. Mears is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” said Winters in a statement.

Capt. Mears has been placed on non-paid administrative leave from the Wichita Police Department.

