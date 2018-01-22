Voter data for nearly 1,000 Kansans exposed in Florida

By Published:
Vote (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Efforts to detect voter fraud led to private voter data from nearly 1,000 Kansans being exposed earlier this year by officials in Florida.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the incident is raising more questions about the Interstate Crosscheck System, which was designed in Kansas to detect double voting or people who register to vote in more than one state.

In 2013, Kansas sent a list of 945 potential double registrants to Florida over an unsecured email account. The information included partial Social Security numbers. The Florida Department of State released that list in September to a Kansas woman who sent an open records request.

In response to the revelation, Florida election officials on Friday offered a year of free fraud detection and protection services to those affected by the data release.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s