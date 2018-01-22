University of Kansas group wants school to sell jet

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A group of faculty, staff and students at the University of Kansas is urging the school’s administration to sell its jet to save money.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the recommendation came in a report by the University Senate’s Planning and Resources Committee that was released last spring. The committee says selling the Cessna CJ4 jet could generate about $6.6 million and save the university more than $1 million a year in operating costs.

Administration officials responded last month calling the plane an important business tool used for donor relations, athletics recruitment and outreach efforts by the KU Medical Center.

The issue may come up at the Kansas Legislature, where Republican Rep. Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill says he wants to review the entire state aircraft fleet.

