Some schools taking extra flu precautions

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The flu season has some schools getting more proactive than usual.

“We’ve felt the effects of it a little more this year,” said Khristi Bates, Head of the Lower School at The Independent School in Wichita. “We continue to educate our students on good hygiene, keeping their hands clean, keeping things out of their mouths and away from their eyes and their noses. And we communicate with the parents on what’s going on in the classroom.”

Bates says, along with communication, they are using disinfectant on surfaces in classrooms and on doors and light switches.

The flu has also affected USD 259 schools, even though they do not track numbers of flu cases. Parents are not required to say what illness their child has, when they call a child out sick from school in Wichita.

“We have cases of the flu, and some staff members,” said Kimber Kasitz, Coordinator for health services with USD 259. “Number one, keep your child home from school if they are sick, having any signs and symptoms of something that is communicable, especially something like the flu where we have body aces, malaise, chills, sore throat, coughing and the big one is with the fever.”

USD 259 policy is for a child to stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 or higher. And stay home until the fever has abated for 24 hours.

“You have to be 24 hours below that with no medicine to reduce the fever,” explains Kasitz. “Sometimes we find that kids show up at school at eight or nine in the morning, they don’t have a fever, but about the time those fever-reducing medications wear off… lunch time? The fever’s going back up. So we want to make sure they can maintain a normal temperature for a solid 24 hours.”

Bates says they took a full day with the custodial staff recently to clean the school, thoroughly, when kids stayed home because of bad weather.

“We were really fortunate to have some inclement weather last week,” says Bates. “Which helped us give maintenance an opportunity to sanitize the building, even more thoroughly than we do day-to-day.”

Bates says they will stay in communication with parents. Kasitz says their website has a full rundown on how to identify the flu vs. a cold.

