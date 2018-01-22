Police investigating two armed robberies at Wichita restaurants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating two armed robberies at restaurants. The robberies happened Sunday morning and Sunday night.

The first happened at the Subway in the 300 block of East Pawnee around 11 a.m. A 23-year-old employee said a suspect with a gun entered the restaurant and demanded money. The suspect fled in a older model gold tan Explorer.

About 12 hours later, officers responded to the Domino’s restaurant in the 2000 block of West 21st Street North. The employee said two suspects entered the store. One was armed with a gun, and money was taken. The suspects both fled.

Police said no injuries were reported in either robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or 268-4407.

