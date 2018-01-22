Major winter storm hits northwest Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A major winter storm dumped snow in northwest Kansas Sunday and early Monday.

Blizzard conditions are making travel across northwest Kansas difficult. I-70 is closed from WaKeeney to the Kansas/Colorado state line. I-70 is also closed in Colorado due to blizzard conditions. For the latest road conditions click here. If possible, avoid travel during the storm.

Troopers reporting whiteout conditions in several areas and off ramps have pretty thick snow on them still, so slow down well in advance. 40 mph or less would be a good speed to drive today! 😉 pic.twitter.com/9jNoy3K5BT — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) January 22, 2018

KSN News has received a number of school closings as a result of the storm. For the full list, click here.

Midwest Energy reports a number of power outages. As of 7 a.m., power was out to over 3,600 customers.

As always, the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather Team is tracking the storm. Stay up to date with the latest radars here.

