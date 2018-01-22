Major winter storm hits northwest Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A major winter storm dumped snow in northwest Kansas Sunday and early Monday.

Blizzard conditions are making travel across northwest Kansas difficult. I-70 is closed from WaKeeney to the Kansas/Colorado state line. I-70 is also closed in Colorado due to blizzard conditions. For the latest road conditions click here. If possible, avoid travel during the storm.

KSN News has received a number of school closings as a result of the storm. For the full list, click here. 

Midwest Energy reports a number of power outages. As of 7 a.m., power was out to over 3,600 customers.

As always, the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather Team is tracking the storm. Stay up to date with the latest radars here. 

