Kansas WIC Program remains open during government shutdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – During the current partial shutdown of the US Federal Government, the WIC program will continue to operate. This includes providing nutritional food benefits, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referral services. WIC is the USDA funded nutrition program for low-income pregnant women, infants and children from birth to age 5.

All eligible participants will continue to receive WIC benefits and new applicants will be certified and receive benefits. There are 359 stores in Kansas authorized to provide WIC foods to clients. During the shutdown, all stores will continue to process WIC transactions and will continue to be paid for foods purchased by WIC participants.

The program is administered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment through contracts with county health departments. There are 120 county WIC clinics in Kansas where eligible participants may apply for services.

Information about the Kansas WIC program is located on the web at www.kansaswic.org.