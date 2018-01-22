Hometown Heroes: Wichita man working to provide canes for the blind

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are many parts of Mexico that are dealing with extreme poverty. Some residents are too poor to get something as a simple as a cane.

But, a Wichita man, Paco Padilla, has made it his mission to change that. Several years ago, he had vision issues. Now, he relies on a cane to help him get around.

So, when he learned people in his native country couldn’t afford a cane like his, he wanted to help them. Padilla is a well-respected employee at Envision Low Vision Rehabilitation Center in Wichita.

He has a visual impairment, but, it doesn’t slow him down. But, back in his home country of Mexico, those who are blind have a difficult life.

“I remember in my town there was a few people blind, and I was like one of those guys was using a stick,” said Padilla.

They are so poor in Paco’s village near Guadalajara that they use sticks even PVC pipe as canes.

“Because you know in Mexico, I don’t know why blind people don’t get help like we have over here,” said Padilla.

Paco came to Wichita to work for Envision but ended up a humanitarian giving canes to those less fortunate

“We started with three canes, and when I come here, I was kind of asking everybody you have an extra cane, and everyone say yes use it,” said Padilla.

Paco recently took a trip back to Mexico to give away canes. Envision President & CEO Michael Monteferante says Paco is an inspiration and others are taking notice.

“A partner of ours LC Industries also overheard the story and said we need to do something. So, they donated a large amount of money,” said Monteferante.

“The guys support the idea, help people down there, that makes me feel good,” said Padilla.

Paco isn’t looking for a thank you for what he does, seeing people getting what they need is satisfaction enough.

“I just want to help I don’t want nothing. That makes me feel good,” said Padilla.

A man on a mission to make his community a little bit better, an international Hometown Hero.

