Former Google executive enters race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Former Google executive and co-founder of Google Earth, Brian McClendon has entered the race for Kansas Secretary of State, running as a democrat.

“I believe my executive experience, combined with my technical background, makes me a qualified candidate. I hope to make the office a leader in efficiency, security and transparency. I’ve spent my whole career building ideas and companies, and I’d like to be a part of bringing innovation and new jobs to Kansas,” McClendon said in a release Monday.

McClendon is a Kansas native, and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1986. He currently advises and invests in startup companies. McClendon is also a Research Professor in the KU Electrical Engineering and Computer Science department.

McClendon isn’t the only person vying for the position, Democratic State Sen. Marci Francisco is also running. On the Republican side, State Rep. Scott Schwab is running and so is State Rep. Keith Esau. Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold is also running.

