Finch family sues city of Wichita, expected to make announcement Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of the Wichita man who was shot and killed by police after a fake 911 call, is suing the city of Wichita and the officers involved.

The lawsuit was just filed in district court Monday.

There are several allegations in the 21 page lawsuit.

But, it does not reveal the amount of money Andrew Finch’s family is seeking from the city.

It also does not name the officer who shot Finch.

It does, however, claim that the culture within the Wichita Police Department contributed to Finch’s death.

Finch’s family is suing the city and 10 members of the police department for five counts.

That includes one count for excessive force, and three counts for unconstitutional seizure.

Under the claim for excessive force, the family’s attorney claims “the actions of the defendant officers alleged in this complaint which resulted in the shooting of Andrew Finch without just cause violated Andrew Finch’s rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The lawsuit also alleges a pattern of concealing misconduct in the police department, saying “the city refuses to release the names of the officers involved in citing privacy rights of the officer.”

It continues to read: “this pattern of practice of concealing misconduct and concealing the identities of officers involved in misconduct encourages officers to believe that unconstitutional behavior will be protected and that they will suffer no discipline.”

Finally, the lawsuit claims that the city’s policy of not releasing information on the officers involved in a shooting creates a “veil of secrecy.”

We reached out to Wichita city officials, the Wichita Police Department, and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

We are still waiting for a response.

We did however hear from a city spokeswoman who says as of the close of business Monday, they were not aware of any pending lawsuits.

The Finch family’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, tells KSN that the family will be making a significant announcement Tuesday at City Hall.

Stroth says this quote announcement will come down tomorrow at city hall and he says the family will be calling for a comprehensive investigation into what happened to Andrew Finch.

Stroth is a Civil Rights Attorney from Chicago works for a law firm that specializes in representing families suffering from police shootings. He is in Wichita and will be at the media conference on Tuesday. Stroth says this case is unlike any he has seen.

“I will tell you, based on my experience and the several dozens of families we represent, this is one of the most egregious cases because it took place in the sanctity of his home,” Stroth explains.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. KSN will live stream it on facebook.