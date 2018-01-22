Ex-Kansas teacher gets probation after sex with student

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas high school biology teacher was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a student.

Twenty-four-year-old Gabrielle Bauman, of Fairview, was sentenced Monday. She will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Bauman was arrested in September after Hiawatha police investigated a report made to the school district in in mid-June. At the time, she taught anatomy and biology at Hiawatha High School.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a criminal complaint indicated the student was 16 or older and enrolled at the school. The victim and the victim’s family asked that she receive probation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.