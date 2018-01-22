Elliott’s Answer: What’s up with Wichita State basketball?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last week was a rough one for the Wichita State men’s basketball team. The Shockers lost at home to SMU and on the road to Houston, and as a result are currently on their first losing streak of the season.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where things have started to go south for the Shockers, but Elliott and some Shockers fans did their best to try and diagnose what’s wrong, and how it can be fixed on this week’s Elliott’s Answer. If you have a sports question or opinion, send it to sports@ksn.com, or share it with Elliott on his Facebook page (Elliott Polakoff KSN) or Twitter page (@KSNElliott). You could be on next week’s Elliott’s Answer on Monday’s KSN News at 10!