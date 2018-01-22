Clerk shoots robbery suspect in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an armed robbery and shooting Monday afternoon. It happened at Honie’s Wig & Beauty Supply in the 1700 block of South Hillside around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect walked in and attempted to rob the business.

“During the course, the manager of the facility, who was armed did fire two rounds, striking our suspect,” said Lt. Ronald Hunt, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect was transported to the hospital according to police.

Right now, the investigation into the robbery continues. Police are still interviewing employees and customers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.