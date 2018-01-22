9-year-old Missouri boy killed in exchange of gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri.

The boy’s father told police he was driving with his son Saturday night when people in two other vehicles began shooting at each other. The father didn’t initially realize that his child had been caught in the crossfire and he continued driving to suburban Grandview. When his wounds were discovered, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the child has not been released. Police say the father and child are presumed to be innocent bystanders.

Police say a driver fled the crime scene, crashed and was arrested. That driver’s role in the shooting has not been specified.