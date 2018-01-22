2 ex-students at Kansas military school charged in assault

By Published: Updated:
St. John's Military School
St. John's Military School (KSN File Photo)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have filed criminal charges against two former students related to last week’s sexual assault in a dorm room at St. John’s Military School.

Court records show the two boys, ages 15 and 16, were formally charged late Friday with aggravated criminal sodomy, a felony. The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

The attorney for the family of the 15-year-old Texas boy who was allegedly assaulted says the family has taken him out of school.

St. John’s Military School posted a statement on its website saying a “deeply troubling incident” took place on campus and that staff notified local authorities. It added that “every child deserves to be believed.”

The school says the two cadets who were arrested were dismissed from the school.

