Police searching for suspects in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery Saturday night.

They tell us it happened around 10 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 4500 block of East Pawnee.

It was there a 35-year-old employee says two armed suspects came in and demanded money.

During the robbery, officers say a 16-year-old customer was beaten and had her wallet stolen. They also say both victims were pepper sprayed.

Cash and cigarettes were stolen and the suspects ran away.

Police say the two women suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.