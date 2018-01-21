McConnell AFB releases list of activities and personnel affected by government shutdown

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base released the following information following the government shutdown:

All active duty members and non-excepted civilian employees will report for normal duty hours throughout the federal government shutdown that impacts all Department of Defense agencies.

Civilian airmen, who are not necessary to carrying out excepted activities, are subject to furlough in accordance with procedures and guidance provided by the Office of Personnel Management. All employees have been directed to contact their supervisors to determine whether their functions are exempt from the shutdown.

Military personnel, including active duty and reserve component personnel on federal orders, will continue to carry out their duties in the fullest extent to achieve critical mission accomplishment.

The following lists base functions partially or fully impacted:

– Commissary: OPEN

– Base Exchange: OPEN

– Child Development Center: OPEN

– Dining Facility: OPEN

– Fitness Center: OPEN (pool is closed)

– Airmen Leadership School: OPEN

– Lodging: OPEN

– Library: CLOSED

– Professional Military Education Testing: OPEN

– Education and Training: CLOSED

– Airmen and Family Readiness Center: OPEN for limited operations

– Arts and Crafts Center: OPEN for limited operations

Team McConnell’s Airmen will ensure the effective operation of all critical base functions until their civilian counterparts return to their sides. McConnell will remain ready to fuel the fight at a moment’s notice.