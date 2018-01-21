Kansas State Winning Games in Different Ways

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A balanced scoring effort led by a game-high 20 points from junior Dean Wade helped carry Kansas State to its second consecutive Top 25 win of the week in a 73-68 victory over No. 24/25 TCU before a season-best crowd of 11,194 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

With today’s win, the Wildcats (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) posted back-to-back victories at home over Top 25 teams for the first time since knocking off No. 8 Kansas (70-63) and No. 12 Iowa State (70-69) on February 23 and 28, 2015. The team now has 36 wins over Top 25 teams at Bramlage Coliseum, including 16 under head coach Bruce Weber.

For the fourth consecutive game and eighth time this season, four Wildcats reached double figures, including a game-high 20 points from Wade, and a career-high 18 points from sophomore Makol Mawien. Junior Barry Brown, Jr., scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime, while sophomore Xavier Sneed added 10 points.