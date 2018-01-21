Ellsworth police issue warning after loose lug nuts found on first responder personal vehicles

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellsworth Police Department is alerting the public of a safety notice.

According to the department, several calls have been made reporting loose lug nuts found on vehicles. All of the reports were made by first responders who found the loose lug nuts on their own personal vehicles.

No city or county vehicles have been found with loose lug nuts, but the personal vehicles or family member vehicles have.

There has also been reports of wheels coming off of the vehicles while in motion. No injuries have been reported in connection with the loose lug nuts.

The department is urging everyone to check the lug nuts on their vehicle. The department released the following message to those involved in loosening the lug nuts:

It may seem like a funny or minor thing to do. But when we find you., you can and will be charged with any damage caused by your mischievous behavior and also take note if anyone is injured as a result you will be charged with that as well.

If you find you lug nuts are loose, you are asked to please contact dispatch at 785-472-4416.

