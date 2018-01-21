‘Drugs are no good’: Florida detective responds to wrong-number text with advice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KSNW) – One Gainesville, Florida police detective is advising others that drugs are bad after receiving a text message from a stranger asking for them.

According to a Facebook post Saturday night on the Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook Page, a detective from the department received a text message saying “Hey do you have some bud I might need some.”

The text was obviously a mistake that was sent to the wrong phone number.

The detective simply responded with a photo of his police badge and a clear message saying, “I think you have the wrong number…Drugs are no good for you.”

