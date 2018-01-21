Coach mourns teen shot by police

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) – A Blue Valley coach is reacting to the death of a 17-year-old boy in an officer-involved shooting.

Overland Park Police were doing a welfare check on a suicidal male. They walked up to a home in 9300 block of W.149th Terrace when investigators say the garage door opened and a car sped towards an officer.

That’s when one officer shot and killed the teen.

The Overland Park Police Department identified the teen as John Albers, 17, of Overland Park, Kan.  

For soccer coach Bryan Turner, it hits close to home.

“He just had a lot of personality, was eager to learn,” said Turner. “I talked to him this fall. My last words to him were stay out of trouble, if you need anything give me a call.”

About 80% of Overland Park officers have taken CIT or crisis intervention training.

Neighbor Venni Koduri said the neighborhood is usually peaceful and he was shocked to see about 15 police vehicles nearby.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team (OISIT) is conducting the investigation.  It’s comprised of law enforcement from several departments.

The officer involved was put on administrative leave, which is standard.

For Turner, the news was all too real.

“I try to reach out to all my kids – if it’s dating, parent troubles, drama. If you want to talk to me about it, I’m here for you,” said Turner.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team continues to investigate the incident.

