Cars for charities brings crowd to Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Century II was filled with world-class automobiles this weekend for the annual Cars for Charities car show.

Hundreds of visitors got the chance to get up close and personal and look under the hood of cars like the ones they’ve only seen in the movies.

Each year, 100 percent of the admission fee goes toward charities, like the ARC of Sedgwick County and Starkey, Inc.

“Cars and charity always go together because car people are great people and they love to help others and those less fortunate. So cars and charity always do belong in the same sentence,” Jeff Breault with the car show said.

This year, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ken. brought several cars from their museum.