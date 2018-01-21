Animal control reports more calls during extreme cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Animal Control says they receive an influx of neglect calls during extreme cold weather.

Shelter Supervisor Drew Bessey says they get 10 to 20 more calls.

He says they’re typically calls for dogs outside without a dog house or for frozen water.

During these events staff try to prioritize calls.

He says officers also investigate on scene to make sure animals are in good health and have water.

“We just have a bunch of people calling in saying how it’s way too cold for the dog to be out there, and the problem is our ordinance doesn’t dictate at what temperature a dog has to come inside, so we can’t really do a whole lot about that,” said Drew Bessey, Shelter Supervisor.

Bessey says if you notice an animal struggling outside to contact them right away.

You can contact the office at (316) 350-3366 (during business hours) or at (316) 350-3360 (after business hours).

