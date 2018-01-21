17-year-old Park City girl dies in single-vehicle crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One girl has died after a single-vehicle crash in Wichita Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old female was driving northbound on I-135 near Harry when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the inside concrete wall and overturned. The passenger in the vehicle, Diana Lopez, 17, of Park City, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash shut down traffic on I-135 from Pawnee to Harry. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

