Women’s march on Wichita urges voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of women chanted “hear our vote” at Wichita’s city hall on Saturday afternoon, their passionate voices being carried further by the brutal wind.

The second annual women’s march on the air capital was not a physical march, rather, a rally with a panel of speakers this year from former city councilwoman to Black Women Empowered in Wichita’s Mary Dean.

“If you stay at home then you get what you get so it’s really important in 2018 that we flip this house,” Dean said.

Between each speaker, the crowd chanted, “Hear our vote, hear our vote, hear our vote!”

Volunteers were on hand getting women registered to vote and informing them of their polling place.

“It’s wonderful when we get together and we come out here and we feel empowered, and we march and we rally, we have to vote,” organizer Brandi Calvert told the crowd. “In November, we get a new governor and we get a new secretary of state and 125 house seats are up for election. Women make up 51 percent of the population, we have to vote.”

Fusion restaurant on Douglas hosted an after-march luncheon for women to connect with one another.

