One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Wichita grocery store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 1300 block of W. 13th Street.

The crash was first reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the car crashed into a Mexican grocery store. Authorities at the scene say one person was not breathing after the crash.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided as more details are released.

