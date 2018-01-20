New exhibit at Exploration Place puts guests in the seat of first responders

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place opened a new traveling exhibit today.

The exhibit “Rescue,” puts the guest right in the middle of the action. A helicopter simulator is sure to be a big hit with the kids, along with the chance to perform a water rescue on a jet ski.

The real life scenarios teach people how the skills and technology aid in saving live.

“This is a great exhibit for young people to see, really role models of these professionals saving lives every day, so that maybe that sparks a thought in their own mind, that someday maybe they can do that for a living,” said Christina Bluml,director of marketing at Exploration Place.

The exhibit runs from Saturday until May 6.

KSN got a sneak peak of the exhibit on Friday. Watch the video below to learn more.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s