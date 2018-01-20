New exhibit at Exploration Place puts guests in the seat of first responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place opened a new traveling exhibit today.

The exhibit “Rescue,” puts the guest right in the middle of the action. A helicopter simulator is sure to be a big hit with the kids, along with the chance to perform a water rescue on a jet ski.

The real life scenarios teach people how the skills and technology aid in saving live.

“This is a great exhibit for young people to see, really role models of these professionals saving lives every day, so that maybe that sparks a thought in their own mind, that someday maybe they can do that for a living,” said Christina Bluml,director of marketing at Exploration Place.

The exhibit runs from Saturday until May 6.

KSN got a sneak peak of the exhibit on Friday. Watch the video below to learn more.