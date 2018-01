The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles at the 2018 McPherson Invitational Tournament in McPherson, Kansas. The bullpups trailed at halftime, but the home team came back after intermission for the victory.

McPherson also trailed in the second half of the semifinal game of the 2018 McPherson Invitational Tournament, but came back to win that one as well. Resiliency a big attribute for McPherson!