Local activists gather to support Kansas DACA recipients

Activists gathered in Old Town Saturday to support Kansas DACA recipients who are facing an uncertain future. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local activists hosted a rally in Old Town Saturday to show support for DACA recipients living in Kansas.

Organizers for Saturday’s rally say 6,000 DACA recipients live in the Sunflower State.

Some attendees of the protest say the imminent DACA decision not only affects their life, but also the future of their families.

One DACA recipient explained how she is coping with the uncertainty.

“I’ve tried not to think about it too much, but have tried thinking of what I could do to avoid that and help my fellow ‘Dreamers’ in the fight for our lives,” said Guadalupe Martinez, DACA recipient.

