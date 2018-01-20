Fire officials: 5-acre fire near Pawnee Prairie Park may be man-made

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are investigating after a brush fire burned multiple acres near Pawnee Prairie Park.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. May St. and S. Carrwood Dr. Officials say the fire started as two separate fires that merged together. They think the fire was man-made.

Multiple fire crews initially responded to the fire and the fire is under control. Approximately five acres burned.

