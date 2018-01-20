Fire officials: 5-acre fire near Pawnee Prairie Park may be man-made

By Published:
Fire crews respond to a brush fire near Pawnee Prairie Park. (Photo courtesy KSN News)
Fire crews respond to a brush fire near Pawnee Prairie Park. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are investigating after a brush fire burned multiple acres near Pawnee Prairie Park.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. May St. and S. Carrwood Dr. Officials say the fire started as two separate fires that merged together. They think the fire was man-made.

Multiple fire crews initially responded to the fire and the fire is under control. Approximately five acres burned.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s