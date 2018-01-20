Congressman Estes requests no pay while government is shutdown

Ron Estes (Courtesy Kansas State Treasurer)

Congressman Ron Estes is asking for his pay to be withheld in light of the government shutdown.

According to a tweet from Estes, the lawmaker sent a letter to Chief Administrative Officer Phil Kiko requesting his pay be withheld until legislation is passed to fund the government.

The full letter states:

Dear Mr. Kiko,

It is my understanding that despite the lapse in appropriations, Members of Congress will continue receiving their salary.

I am writing you today to request that my pay be withheld during the current lapse in appropriations that began on January 20, 2018 at midnight.

Should you have any questions please contact me at 202-225-6216.

Sincerely,

Ron Estes, Member of Congress

The full letter can be seen on the congressman’s Twitter feed.

