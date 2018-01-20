Boil water advisory rescinded for Valley Center

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Valley Center. KDHE officials issued the advisory because the systems need to repair a fire hydrant. The repairs will cause a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Valley Center indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

