Authorities in Osborne are searching for an escaped inmate

OSBORNE, Kan. (KSNW) – Osborne police are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to the department, Joel W. Wagoner escaped from the Osborne County Jail Friday at around 2:42 p.m.

Wagoner is believed to be wearing standard orange pants and shirt and he may have a dark blue cotton blanket.

If you have any information regarding Wagoner’s whereabouts, please contact Osborne dispatch at 785-346-2001 or call 911. Authorities say you should not approach this man but instead call law enforcement.

