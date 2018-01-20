Authorities in Osborne are searching for an escaped inmate

By Published: Updated:
Joel Wagoner (Photo courtesy Osborne Police Department)

OSBORNE, Kan. (KSNW) – Osborne police are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to the department, Joel W. Wagoner escaped from the Osborne County Jail Friday at around 2:42 p.m.

Wagoner is believed to be wearing standard orange pants and shirt and he may have a dark blue cotton blanket.

If you have any information regarding Wagoner’s whereabouts, please contact Osborne dispatch at 785-346-2001 or call 911. Authorities say you should not approach this man but instead call law enforcement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s