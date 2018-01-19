WPD looking for missing adult last seen at Towne West mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing adult.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, Blake Payne was last seen at Towne West Square mall on January 18 at 3:45 p.m.

Payne is 22 years old. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white and black sweatshirt, red shirt, blue jeans and black and white checkered Vans shoes.

Payne was last seen driving a 2008 red Chevrolet Malibu with an Oklahoma temporary tag.

Blake has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and is Type 1 diabetic. It is unclear if Blake left his home with any of his medication.

If you have any information regarding Payne’s whereabouts, please contact 911.

hr />

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.