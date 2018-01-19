Wichita Police Chief on federal investigation: ‘There is no place for unethical behavior on this police department’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Police Chief is speaking out after two former officers are charged in a federal illegal gambling case.

Chief Gordon Ramsay addressed the media about the illegal gambling investigation and the strides he’s taking to make improvements to the department.

Two former Wichita Police Department officers, Bruce Mackey and Michael Zajkowski were indicted as part of that federal investigation.

Chief Ramsay couldn’t speak on too many of the specifics of the investigation, because it is being headed up by the FBI.

However, he did say he was given word about the investigation when he took over as the department in 2016.

“I was made aware of them upon my arrival, within the first month,” said Chief Ramsay. “That federal investigation goes all the way back to 2014, when it began and our department had significant involvement in it and all that was laid out yesterday by the US Attorney’s Office and in the indictment,” he added.

Police say both Mackey and Zajkowsi started working for the department back in the 1990’s.

They say one of the officer’s employment ended in April of last year, the other officer’s employment ended yesterday.

“They both resigned, their reasons would have to be provided by them,” said Chief Ramsay.

Chief Ramsay says in his two years as chief, he’s tried to ramp up the expectations he has for his officers.

He says he has audited the hiring and training of officers, trying to make sure they are hiring the right people for the department.

“I expect our staff to serve with professionalism and an unwavering commitment to honesty and integrity,” said Chief Ramsay. “There is no place for unethical behavior on this police department,” he added.

Both Mackey and Zajkowsi are expected to be in court next month.