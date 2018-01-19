Wichita man sentenced to over 22 years for attacking woman in May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for the attack of a woman in south Wichita.

Kim Valentine, 46, was sentenced after a jury found Valentine guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy. The jury also found Valentine guilty of domestic battery.

On May 2, 2017, Valentine assaulted his firlfriend in a motel room on S. Broadway. The 61-year-old woman escaped and flagged down a sheriff”s deputy. She later told police what happened at the hospital while being treated.

Valentine was on probation for domestic battery when he was arrested for the attack in May.

