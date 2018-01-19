Wichita man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 37-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle struck a van. It happened on MacArthur Road and I-235 on Thursday afternoon around 3.

According to police, a 72-year-old man in a Chrysler mini van was turning from I-235 onto eastbound MacArthur Road when a motorcycle hit the side of his van.

The motorcycle driver was injured and transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He has been identified by police as Chevy Rooker of Wichita.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s