Wichita man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 37-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle struck a van. It happened on MacArthur Road and I-235 on Thursday afternoon around 3.

According to police, a 72-year-old man in a Chrysler mini van was turning from I-235 onto eastbound MacArthur Road when a motorcycle hit the side of his van.

The motorcycle driver was injured and transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He has been identified by police as Chevy Rooker of Wichita.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

