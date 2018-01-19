Terrifying crash caught on camera

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Michigan State Police reminded motorists to slow down in bad weather Thursday with a video showing a crash in Detroit.

The crash happened Wednesday on a to eastbound I-96.

It shows a tow truck operator clearing a previous crash scene when a speeding car slams into the ramp of his rollback truck, into the previously wrecked car and over the truck driver’s head.

