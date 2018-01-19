Semifinal Friday produces several nailbiters in Tournament Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several high school boys’ basketball tournaments continued tonight, with spots in tomorrow’s championship games on the line. Cheney and Andale both won up at the Adolph Rupp Tournament in Halstead, setting up a big showdown tomorrow for the title.
At the Bluestem Classic up in El Dorado, Trinity Academy and Kapaun Mt. Carmel both won and will play each other. Elsewhere, it’ll be McPherson and Bishop Carroll tomorrow for the MIT title, while Wichita Southeast will play Topeka Seaman for the Valley Center January Jam tournament title.
Here are some of tonight’s scores from around the state:
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 72, Christ Preparatory Academy 61
|Adolph Rupp Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Minneapolis 65, Winfield 62
|Semifinal
Andale 55, Haven 28
Cheney 61, Halstead 52
|Army National Gaurd Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Monett, Mo. 49, Wichita Independent 39
|Semifinal
Pacific, Mo. 52, Frontenac 29
|Baldwin Tournament
|Semifinal
Augusta 68, Wellsville 33
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
|Pool Play
Topeka Hayden 66, KC Schlagle 49
|Semifinal
SM North 50, Ottawa 42
|Burlington Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Independence 57, Iola 52
Labette County 69, Prairie View 34
|Semifinal
Rock Creek 81, Sabetha 73, OT
|Canton-Galva Tournament
|Third Place
Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54
|Centre Tournament
|Semifinal
Elyria Christian 49, Rural Vista 27
|Chanute Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Shawnee Heights 48, Goddard 45
SM South 80, Chanute 58
|Semifinal
Andover Central 66, Emporia 55
Olathe North 64, Joplin, Mo. 48
|Chaparral Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Chaparral 75, Mulvane 58
|Semifinal
Arkansas City 54, Clearwater 23
Belle Plaine 54, Kingman 53
|Colby Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Scott City 52, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 33
|Semifinal
Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47
|Dodge City Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Manhattan 54, Leavenworth 44
Wichita East 76, Dodge City 58
|Semifinal
Maize 64, Bishop Miege 59
Wichita Heights 76, Hays 51
|El Dorado Bluestem Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
Great Bend 60, El Dorado 46
Wichita Collegiate 81, Newton 68
|Semifinal
Wichita Trinity 70, Circle 0
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Syracuse 46, Sublette 34
|Semifinal
Cimarron 48, Stanton County 28
Lakin 78, Meade 63
|Hillsboro Tournament
Holcomb 71, Hesston 41
Riley County 39, Republic County 32
|Hoisington Tournament
|Semifinal
Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 46
Pratt 52, Ellsworth 50
|McPherson Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Derby 73, Junction City 68
Wichita North 60, BV West 48
|Semifinal
McPherson 61, SM East 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Lawrence Free State 53
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Semifinal
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Plainville 49
Phillipsburg 66, Oakley 39
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 35
|Consolation Semifinal
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 55
|Semifinal
Osborne 57, Wilson 24
Rock Hills 60, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Wallace County 61, Quinter 55
|Semifinal
Hoxie 77, Dighton 43
Rawlins County 63, St. Francis 53
|Pittsburg Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Carl Junction, Mo. 64, Atchison 41
|Pleasanton Tournament
|Seventh Place
Oswego 43, Altoona-Midway 14
|Fifth Place
Marmaton Valley 56, Pleasanton 44
|Third Place
Heritage Christian 53, Uniontown 46
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31
Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63
|Salina Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Andover 54, Salina South 49
Liberal 69, Concordia 38
|Semifinal
Abilene 53, Goodland 43
Salina Central 56, Buhler 44
|Shawnee Mission West Tournament
|Pool Play
BV North 72, Blue Springs South, Mo. 63
|Third Place
KC Wyandotte 82, Lansing 68
|Skyline Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Kinsley 52, Norwich 46
Stafford 75, Cunningham 31
|Semifinal
Attica 52, South Barber 51
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 25
Udall 57, Burden Central 31
|Semifinal
Sedan 45, Caldwell 37
West Elk 61, Oxford 24
|Ninth Place
Argonia 53, South Haven 38
|Southeast Cherokee Tournament
|Semifinal
Parsons 64, Pierce City, Mo. 48
|Spring Hill Tournament
|Seventh Place
KC Sumner 57, Veritas Christian 31
|Fifth Place
Spring Hill 55, BV Southwest 51
|Third Place
KC Piper 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53
|Championship
Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Olathe South 49
|St. John Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
KC Christian 60, Nickerson 56
|Semifinal
Central Plains 75, Wichita Defenders 48
St. John 44, Macksville 33
|St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Washburn Rural 53, Mill Valley 42
|Semifinal
Barstow, Mo. 80, Olathe East 63
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blue Valley 42
|Sterling Tournament
|Seventh Place
Remington 34, Lyons 33
|Fifth Place
Smoky Valley 59, Hugoton 57
|Third Place
Beloit 57, Southeast Saline 43
|Topeka Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Topeka 63, Wichita Northwest 46
|Semifinal
Topeka West 57, Wichita South 53
Vashon, Mo. 64, Lawrence 53
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Linn 44, Troy 31
|Consolation Semifinal
Axtell 49, Washington County 39
Valley Heights 68, Wetmore 58
|Semifinal
Doniphan West 60, Centralia 49
Hanover 81, Clifton-Clyde 57
|Valley Center Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Coffeyville 80, Garden City 71
Valley Center 50, KC Turner 47
|Semifinal
Topeka Seaman 63, Maize South 57
Wichita Southeast 61, Ulysses 60
|Valley Falls Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Atchison County 60, Oskaloosa 53
Rossville 57, Valley Falls 49
|Semifinal
Perry-Lecompton 61, Pleasant Ridge 43
|Wilson County Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
Bluestem 59, Fredonia 32
Douglass 46, Neodesha 36
|Semifinal
Yates Center 70, Cherryvale 49
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Natoma vs. Thunder Ridge, ppd. to Jan 20.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hutchinson Central Christian 63, Norwich 37
Jackson Heights 48, St. Mary’s 40
Lawrence Free State 52, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Logan 46, Palco 29
Maize 59, Maize South 32
Manhattan 63, Topeka Seaman 50
Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43
Moundridge 45, Goessel 28
Rose Hill 57, Andover Central 54
Russell 46, Ellsworth 40
Shawnee Heights 37, Emporia 34
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
|Semifinal
Benton, Mo. 50, Basehor-Linwood 23
Topeka Hayden 47, Holton 30
|Burlington Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Iola 48, Prairie View 35
|Semifinal
Labette County 54, Sabetha 46
|Colby Tournament
Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47
|Semifinal
Scott City 54, Kearney Catholic, Neb. 45
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Stanton County 33, Lakin 30
|Hillsboro Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Riley County 39, Republic County 32
Wichita Sunrise 55, Cornerstone Family 44
|Semifinal
Clay Center 39, Hillsboro 18
Hesston 41, Holcomb 24
|Hoisington Tournament
|Semifinal
Otis-Bison 29, La Crosse 23
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Semifinal
Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hill City 27
Smith Center 44, Stockton 42
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Natoma 53, Rock Hills 38
|Consolation Semifinal
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Osborne 30
Lakeside 56, Chase 34
|Semifinal
Thunder Ridge 50, Sylvan-Lucas 35
Wilson 49, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 41
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Greeley County 43, Oberlin-Decatur 40
Wallace County 40, Rawlins County 35
|Semifinal
Quinter 41, Dighton 34
|Pittsburg Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
BV Northwest 47, North Kansas City (B), Mo. 16
Pittsburg 62, Wichita West 46
|Pleasanton Tournament
|Seventh Place
Oswego 45, Altoona-Midway 19
|Fifth Place
Heritage Christian 45, Uniontown 30
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Royal Valley 60, Santa Fe Trail 22
Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 30
|Salina Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Andover 58, Goodland 36
Concordia 53, Buhler 50
|Semifinal
Liberal 47, Salina South 26
Salina Central 52, Abilene 40
|SPIAA Tournament
|Play-In
Bucklin 50, Minneola 46
|Sterling Tournament
|Fifth Place
Lyons 39, Southeast Saline 31
|Third Place
Hugoton 44, Remington 36
|Championship
Sterling 59, Beloit 48
|Tonganoxie Invitational
|Semifinal
DeSoto 44, Bonner Springs 25
Jefferson West 36, Eudora 21
|Wilson County Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
Caney Valley 54, Wichita North 40
Fredonia 62, Neodesha 45
|Semifinal
Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39