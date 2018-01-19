Semifinal Friday produces several nailbiters in Tournament Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several high school boys’ basketball tournaments continued tonight, with spots in tomorrow’s championship games on the line. Cheney and Andale both won up at the Adolph Rupp Tournament in Halstead, setting up a big showdown tomorrow for the title.

At the Bluestem Classic up in El Dorado, Trinity Academy and Kapaun Mt. Carmel both won and will play each other. Elsewhere, it’ll be McPherson and Bishop Carroll tomorrow for the MIT title, while Wichita Southeast will play Topeka Seaman for the Valley Center January Jam tournament title.

Here are some of tonight’s scores from around the state:

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 72, Christ Preparatory Academy 61

Adolph Rupp Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Minneapolis 65, Winfield 62

Semifinal

Andale 55, Haven 28

Cheney 61, Halstead 52

Army National Gaurd Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Monett, Mo. 49, Wichita Independent 39

Semifinal

Pacific, Mo. 52, Frontenac 29

Baldwin Tournament Semifinal

Augusta 68, Wellsville 33

Basehor Linwood Invitational Pool Play

Topeka Hayden 66, KC Schlagle 49

Semifinal

SM North 50, Ottawa 42

Burlington Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Independence 57, Iola 52

Labette County 69, Prairie View 34

Semifinal

Rock Creek 81, Sabetha 73, OT

Canton-Galva Tournament Third Place

Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54

Centre Tournament Semifinal

Elyria Christian 49, Rural Vista 27

Chanute Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Shawnee Heights 48, Goddard 45

SM South 80, Chanute 58

Semifinal

Andover Central 66, Emporia 55

Olathe North 64, Joplin, Mo. 48

Chaparral Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Chaparral 75, Mulvane 58

Semifinal

Arkansas City 54, Clearwater 23

Belle Plaine 54, Kingman 53

Colby Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Scott City 52, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 33

Semifinal

Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47

Dodge City Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 54, Leavenworth 44

Wichita East 76, Dodge City 58

Semifinal

Maize 64, Bishop Miege 59

Wichita Heights 76, Hays 51

El Dorado Bluestem Classic Consolation Semifinal

Great Bend 60, El Dorado 46

Wichita Collegiate 81, Newton 68

Semifinal

Wichita Trinity 70, Circle 0

Hi-Plains League Tournament Consolation

Syracuse 46, Sublette 34

Semifinal

Cimarron 48, Stanton County 28

Lakin 78, Meade 63

Hillsboro Tournament

Holcomb 71, Hesston 41

Riley County 39, Republic County 32

Hoisington Tournament Semifinal

Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 46

Pratt 52, Ellsworth 50

McPherson Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Derby 73, Junction City 68

Wichita North 60, BV West 48

Semifinal

McPherson 61, SM East 49

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Lawrence Free State 53

Mid Continent League Tournament Semifinal

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Plainville 49

Phillipsburg 66, Oakley 39

Northern Plains League Tournament Consolation

Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 35

Consolation Semifinal

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Sylvan-Lucas 38

Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 55

Semifinal

Osborne 57, Wilson 24

Rock Hills 60, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57

Northwest Kansas League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Wallace County 61, Quinter 55

Semifinal

Hoxie 77, Dighton 43

Rawlins County 63, St. Francis 53

Pittsburg Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Carl Junction, Mo. 64, Atchison 41

Pleasanton Tournament Seventh Place

Oswego 43, Altoona-Midway 14

Fifth Place

Marmaton Valley 56, Pleasanton 44

Third Place

Heritage Christian 53, Uniontown 46

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31

Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63

Salina Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Andover 54, Salina South 49

Liberal 69, Concordia 38

Semifinal

Abilene 53, Goodland 43

Salina Central 56, Buhler 44

Shawnee Mission West Tournament Pool Play

BV North 72, Blue Springs South, Mo. 63

Third Place

KC Wyandotte 82, Lansing 68

Skyline Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Kinsley 52, Norwich 46

Stafford 75, Cunningham 31

Semifinal

Attica 52, South Barber 51

South Central Border League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 25

Udall 57, Burden Central 31

Semifinal

Sedan 45, Caldwell 37

West Elk 61, Oxford 24

Ninth Place

Argonia 53, South Haven 38

Southeast Cherokee Tournament Semifinal

Parsons 64, Pierce City, Mo. 48

Spring Hill Tournament Seventh Place

KC Sumner 57, Veritas Christian 31

Fifth Place

Spring Hill 55, BV Southwest 51

Third Place

KC Piper 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53

Championship

Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Olathe South 49

St. John Tournament Consolation Semifinal

KC Christian 60, Nickerson 56

Semifinal

Central Plains 75, Wichita Defenders 48

St. John 44, Macksville 33

St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Washburn Rural 53, Mill Valley 42

Semifinal

Barstow, Mo. 80, Olathe East 63

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blue Valley 42

Sterling Tournament Seventh Place

Remington 34, Lyons 33

Fifth Place

Smoky Valley 59, Hugoton 57

Third Place

Beloit 57, Southeast Saline 43

Topeka Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Topeka 63, Wichita Northwest 46

Semifinal

Topeka West 57, Wichita South 53

Vashon, Mo. 64, Lawrence 53

Twin Valley League Tournament Consolation

Linn 44, Troy 31

Consolation Semifinal

Axtell 49, Washington County 39

Valley Heights 68, Wetmore 58

Semifinal

Doniphan West 60, Centralia 49

Hanover 81, Clifton-Clyde 57

Valley Center Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Coffeyville 80, Garden City 71

Valley Center 50, KC Turner 47

Semifinal

Topeka Seaman 63, Maize South 57

Wichita Southeast 61, Ulysses 60

Valley Falls Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Atchison County 60, Oskaloosa 53

Rossville 57, Valley Falls 49

Semifinal

Perry-Lecompton 61, Pleasant Ridge 43

Wilson County Classic Consolation Semifinal

Bluestem 59, Fredonia 32

Douglass 46, Neodesha 36

Semifinal

Yates Center 70, Cherryvale 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Northern Plains League Tournament Consolation

Natoma vs. Thunder Ridge, ppd. to Jan 20.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hutchinson Central Christian 63, Norwich 37

Jackson Heights 48, St. Mary’s 40

Lawrence Free State 52, Gardner-Edgerton 44

Logan 46, Palco 29

Maize 59, Maize South 32

Manhattan 63, Topeka Seaman 50

Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43

Moundridge 45, Goessel 28

Rose Hill 57, Andover Central 54

Russell 46, Ellsworth 40

Shawnee Heights 37, Emporia 34

Basehor Linwood Invitational Semifinal

Benton, Mo. 50, Basehor-Linwood 23

Topeka Hayden 47, Holton 30

Burlington Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Iola 48, Prairie View 35

Semifinal

Labette County 54, Sabetha 46

Colby Tournament

Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47

Semifinal

Scott City 54, Kearney Catholic, Neb. 45

Hi-Plains League Tournament Consolation

Stanton County 33, Lakin 30

Hillsboro Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Riley County 39, Republic County 32

Wichita Sunrise 55, Cornerstone Family 44

Semifinal

Clay Center 39, Hillsboro 18

Hesston 41, Holcomb 24

Hoisington Tournament Semifinal

Otis-Bison 29, La Crosse 23

Mid Continent League Tournament Semifinal

Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hill City 27

Smith Center 44, Stockton 42

Northern Plains League Tournament Consolation

Natoma 53, Rock Hills 38

Consolation Semifinal

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Osborne 30

Lakeside 56, Chase 34

Semifinal

Thunder Ridge 50, Sylvan-Lucas 35

Wilson 49, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 41

Northwest Kansas League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Greeley County 43, Oberlin-Decatur 40

Wallace County 40, Rawlins County 35

Semifinal

Quinter 41, Dighton 34

Pittsburg Tournament Consolation Semifinal

BV Northwest 47, North Kansas City (B), Mo. 16

Pittsburg 62, Wichita West 46

Pleasanton Tournament Seventh Place

Oswego 45, Altoona-Midway 19

Fifth Place

Heritage Christian 45, Uniontown 30

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Royal Valley 60, Santa Fe Trail 22

Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 30

Salina Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Andover 58, Goodland 36

Concordia 53, Buhler 50

Semifinal

Liberal 47, Salina South 26

Salina Central 52, Abilene 40

SPIAA Tournament Play-In

Bucklin 50, Minneola 46

Sterling Tournament Fifth Place

Lyons 39, Southeast Saline 31

Third Place

Hugoton 44, Remington 36

Championship

Sterling 59, Beloit 48

Tonganoxie Invitational Semifinal

DeSoto 44, Bonner Springs 25

Jefferson West 36, Eudora 21

Wilson County Classic Consolation Semifinal

Caney Valley 54, Wichita North 40

Fredonia 62, Neodesha 45

Semifinal

Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39