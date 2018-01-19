Rudd Foundation announces new Kansas college scholarship program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rudd Foundation has created a new college scholarship program to help Kansas residents who qualify for a Pell Grant to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University.

The Rudd Scholarship will cover any remaining cost of attendance after all other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. Cost of attendance includes tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board. By removing financial barriers to a college education, chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation.

The Rudd Scholarship is a Kansas program for Kansas residents and gives preference to first generation and underrepresented students. “This scholarship program is firmly rooted in the Midwestern values of humility, grit, hard work, and integrity that make Kansas and its people great,” said Peter Najera, President of the Rudd Foundation, “We are searching for some real go-getters.”

The scholarship aspires to help Kansas minds stay in Kansas. “We hope graduates of this program will go on to build new businesses here in Kansas, teach in our schools, lead in our communities and achieve excellence in all that they do right here in Kansas,” said Najera. In addition to carrying a full load of classes towards their degree, scholars will also participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.

“We aren’t just looking for great students; we’re searching for those with a real commitment and drive to achieve something larger,” said Najera, “Our Scholars will appreciate that this isn’t just a grant to pay bills, but a lifetime opportunity to achieve their potential if they continue to work hard.”

Students must apply online at www.ruddfoundation.org/college-scholarships where you can also learn more about the eligibility requirements and selection criteria.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.