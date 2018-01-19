One dead, one injured in northeast Kansas car crash

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash near the city of Clay Center Thursday according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

John Robert Linn, 49, of Clay Center was driving with Melissa Juleen Haas-Menard, 41, of Marysville in a 2000 Ford Mustang. Around 4 p.m., Linn was driving westbound on Broughton Road when he approached slow traffic. He tried to avoid crashing into nearby drivers causing him to swerve and lose control. This resulted in Linn driving into a ditch and overturning the car about half a mile southeast of Clay Center.

KHP’s records indicate that Linn died from his injuries, but Haas-Menard survived the crash. KHP said Haas-Menard was taken to Clay County Medical Center, but the severity of her injuries is not known.

Linn was wearing a seat belt, but Haas-Menard was not.

