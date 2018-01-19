Nickerson Madrigals to perform at Carnegie Hall

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Nickerson Madrigals elite choral ensemble will go from performing in their small town of just over a thousand people, to the big stage of Carnegie Hall in the next few months.

The Madrigals were noticed by composer Francisco Nunez at a Friends University choral festival last year. Nunez invited the Madrigals to join 200-250 other students from across the nation to perform an original piece in New York City in June.

“I just think it’s amazing because we never get noticed like this, like it doesn’t happen very often. I’m just very thankful we got noticed at state and that we’re going to be able to sing at Carnegie Hall,” senior Trystan Isley said.

The group has been busy fundraising for the trip, as it comes with a cost of about $1,700 per student. They’ve sold concessions at football games, candy bars and they’re performing singing valentines next month.

“There aren’t a lot of schools across the country that get to participate in something like this so we’re quite honored to be a part of it,” Scott Logan, choral director said.

GOFUNDME website: https://www.gofundme.com/NHS-Madrigals

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.