McConnell AFB honors memory of ‘Don’ the military dog

Don (Photo courtesy McConnell AFB)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Security Forces Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base were joined by many others from the base to honor the memory of one of their own.

Named “Don” the military working dog, had served for more than nine years at McConnell. He deployed four times overseas and even helped out the secret service on missions across the country.

“These dogs are special, they work for you, they’re loyal to whoever is at the end of the leash, they never think bad anything about you and they just want to please you,” said Major John Farmer, Commander, 22nd SFS.

Don lost his battle with Cancer in early December and died in the arms of his handler.

