Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin share a race podium for the first time

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin shared a race podium for the first time, finishing second and third, respectively, in a World Cup downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday.

Italian Sofia Goggia won by .47 over Vonn, who had the fastest split times more than halfway through her run before briefly losing her balance and lifting her right ski off the ground.

Shiffrin had a smoother but more conservative run, .84 slower than Goggia.

Julia Mancuso, the most decorated female U.S. Olympic skier with four medals, raced for the final time Friday after announcing her retirement. She wore a tiara, cape and Wonder Woman suit and finished 18 seconds behind Goggia.

World Cup racing continues with another downhill Saturday (Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, 4 a.m. ET).

Goggia, Vonn and Shiffrin all look like Olympic downhill medal contenders.

Goggia won a World Cup downhill and super-G at the South Korean Olympic venue in March among 13 total podiums last season. She has now won back-to-back downhills this season.

Vonn made her first downhill podium in four starts this season. Vonn was second to Goggia in both March races in South Korea.

“I’m not worried about my knees,” said Vonn, who was also fastest in Wednesday and Thursday training runs by nearly a second. “I really don’t give a s— about that stuff. For me, February is the most important thing.”

Shiffrin made her third podium in three downhills this season. This was her first time racing a World Cup downhill at a venue other than Lake Louise, Alberta.

Shiffrin has not committed to racing the Olympic downhill but will take downhill training runs at the Olympics to race the super combined. It’s hard to imagine her skipping the downhill if she stays among the medal favorites.

Vonn and Shiffrin became the first U.S. women to share a World Cup podium since Vonn, Stacey Cook and Mancuso swept a Lake Louise downhill podium on Dec. 6, 2014.